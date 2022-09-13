Damage At Hill’s Fort Site

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department is investigating damage that occurred earlier this month at the Hill’s Fort replica site on the American Farm Heritage Museum property.

A deputy told WGEL he received a report on September 9 that windows has been broken at the three fort buildings. A total of nine windows were broken, and the officer found rocks and bricks that had been used to cause the damage. Nothing was taken from inside the buildings.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bond County Sheriff’s Department at 664-2151.