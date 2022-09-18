Dannaman & Ruble Crowned GHS Homecoming Royalty

Students at Bond County Community Unit 2 high school celebrated homecoming on Saturday night with a dance and the coronation.

Gym lights were turned on for the introduction of the queen and king candidates, and the court.

Click below to hear Homecoming Sponsor Erin Haake announce the winners:

Queen Mary Claire Dannaman is the daughter of Jennifer and Steven Dannaman of Greenville. King Chase Ruble is the son of Jennifer and Roger Eller of Greenville and Dustin Ruble of Keyesport.

Other queen candidates were Lilly Funneman, Ainsley Olson Charlee Stearns and Bailey Wilkerson.

The other king candidates were Dieken Graber, Easton Maroon, Tyson Ackerman and Trent Bohannon.

The homecoming court members were Sidney Griffin, Tiffany Rohr, Wyatt Emken, and Owen Goodall from the junior class; Holly Dunn, Darcy Durr, Joshua Ackerman, and Cale Ackerman from the sophomore class; and Haylee Clark, Rylin DeBlois, Griffin Prater and Gavin File from the freshman class.

Also participating in the coronation were last year’s queen and king, Mia Emken and Peyton McCullough.