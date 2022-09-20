Day Two Pie Auction Total: $5,685…for a total over $12,000 So Far!

On Day One of the WGEL Pie Auction Monday, we raised $6,535 to benefit the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation (plus another $1,100 for Brody Haston and his family).

The community answered the call again Tuesday – our Day Two total was $5,685!

We’d like to thank our pie bakers from Tuesday: GES Principal Eric Swingler; GHS Principal Kara Harris; Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson; Pocahontas Principal Jason Rakers; Meagan Eyman and Lauren Robison from the FNB Community Bank; Tim Watson from Hecht Chevrolet Vandalia; and Greenville Chamber Executive Director and Director of Greenville SMART Elaine McNamara and Chamber President Curt Thacker.

Our two day total is $12,220, which will be used by the LRCF to assist Bond County residents battling cancer.

And we still have one more day to go! Here’s our schedule for Wednesday, our final day for the auction:

7:00 a.m. Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp & County Board Member Wes Pourchot

7:30 a.m. Comets Basketball Coach Todd Cantrill & Lady Comets Basketball Coach Quinton Hammann

8:00 a.m. A representative of the Bond County Sheriff’s Department & Greenville Police Chief Stefan Neece

8:30 a.m. Brady Huber and Randy Alderman from Bradford National Bank