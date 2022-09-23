DeMoulin Reunion At Museum

The DeMoulin Museum hosted its first DeMoulin Brother factory employee reunion this past Sunday.

The event was held outside of the museum with lunch furnished.

Museum Curator John Goldsmith said the reunion was enjoyed by everyone.

Around 30 current and former employees participated. He said there were a lot of memories and stories shared. Some hadn’t seen the museum before. He said, based on the interest in the event, he believes this will become an annual event.

The museum, located at 205 South Prairie Street in Greenville, is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.