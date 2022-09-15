Fall Closures & Events At Carlyle Lake

Fall is one of the best seasons to spend time around the campfire and there is still time to enjoy the campgrounds at Carlyle Lake. The Coles Creek Campground will be closing September 26. Boulder Campground closes October 11. Dam West Campground and the north and south loops of McNair Campgrounds will close October 31. The Dam East-McNair Spillway Loop Campground and Eldon Hazlet State Park Campground will continue to operate year-round.

Reservations for USACE campsites can be made by calling the National Recreation Reservation Service at 1-877-444-6777 or online at www.recreation.gov. Sites are also available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Eldon Hazlet State Park reservations can be made online at camp.exploremoreil.com.

The public beaches at Keyesport, Dam West, McNair, Coles Creek, and Harbor Light Bay will stay open until further notice.

The Carlyle Lake Visitor Center will only be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through September and close on Sunday, September 26th

Upcoming events at Carlyle Lake:

Whale of a Sail Regatta Saturday and Sunday, September 17th – 18th

Carlyle Lake Triathlon Sunday, September 18th

Pick of the Patch Fall Festival Saturday, October 15th

Carlyle Lake Haunted Trail Friday and Saturday, October 21st and 22nd

For more information on Carlyle Lake, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.