GHS Homecoming Parade Is Friday

The annual Greenville High School parade is Friday, September 16, starting at 3:15 p.m.

The parade marshals are Dawn Mulholland and Steve Zimmerman.

Both retired from the high school at the end of the last school year, Mulholland as a counselor, and Zimmerman as agriculture teacher and FFA advisor.

Parade entries will gather around the First United Methodist Church on South Second Street. The parade will go through downtown Greenville, east on College Avenue to Hena Street, then north to the high school.

During the parade, the class floats will be judges. The first place float winner will be announced at halftime of Friday night’s football game.