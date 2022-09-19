GHS Homecoming Parade Results

The weather was perfect last Friday afternoon for the Greenville High School homecoming parade.

King and queen candidates and members of the court rode in vehicles. The parade included several floats. In the school competition, the Junior Class won first place, second place was the FFA float, and the third place honor went to the Senior Class.

The parade marshals were Dawn Mulholland and Steve Zimmerman, former full-time high school staff members.

Music was provided by the high school’s Marching Comets and the Greenville Junior High marching band.