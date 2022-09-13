GHS Homecoming Queen & King Candidates

A highlight of Homecoming Week ay Greenville High School will be the crowning of a queen and king.

That will take place Saturday about 8:30 p.m. in the gymnasium. The coronation is open to the public.

Five senior girls and five senior boys are candidates.

In the running for queen are Mary Claire Dannaman, Lilly Funneman, Ainsley Olson, Charlee Stearns and Bailey Wilkerson.

The king candidates include Tyson Ackerman, Trent Bohannon, Dieken Graber, Easton Maroon, and Chase Ruble.

Members of the court, from other classes, are juniors Sidney Griffin, Tiffany Rohr, Wyatt Emken and Owen Goodall; sophomores Darcy Durr, Holly Dunn, Joshua Ackerman, and Cale Ackerman; and freshmen Haylee Clark, Rylin DeBlois, Gavin File, and Griffin Prater.

The homecoming court will be introduced to the public Friday night at halftime of the football game.