GHS Pork Chop Sandwich Makes “Savory 16”

After two days of voting, the Illinois Pork Producers Association and the IHSA have announced the “Savory 16” in their contest to name the best concession stand pork chop sandwich among IHSA schools.

59 entered this year, including Bond County Unit 2 High School in Greenville, who made the cut.

Click below to hear Jim Taylor with the RFD Radio Network share the full list of sixteen and more detail:

Judges will visit the sixteen schools and sample the sandwiches. Once they name the Flavorful 4, the State Champion will eventually be determined. The winning school will receive a prize package from the Illinois Pork Producers Association.