Greenville Board Of Adjustments Meeting

The Greenville Board of Adjustments will meet Tuesday, September 6, at 6 PM in the municipal building.

Public hearings will be conducted on two requests.

Alice Blumberg is asking for a variance from the city’s rear setback requirement. She wants to place a 10 foot by 10 foot movable shed on her property at 519 Eastern Avenue.

The other request is from Central Illinois Truck Service, located at 1713 East Bowman Drive. The request is for a variance from the side setback requirement to build a 60-foot wide addition to the west side of the current building.