Greenville’s Got Talent Friday, September 9

Another edition of Greenville’s Got Talent will take place Friday, September 9 at 6 p.m. on the first floor of the Greenville SMART Center in downtown Greenville.

Performers of all ages, including singers, dancers, magicians and jugglers, can register for the family friendly event.

There are now two age categories, 17 and under, and 18 and older. Elaine McNamara, director of the SMART Center, said there are big prizes to award, including a drum kit, keyboards and a guitar.

A panel of community residents will judge the acts. Prizes will be presented for first, second and third places in each category. To register, visit GreenvilleSmart.com and select “events.”

Greenville’s Got Talent is sponsored by the SMART Center and Toastiez. For more information, call McNamara at 664-9272.