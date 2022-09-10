GU Engineering Program Receives ABET Accreditation

Greenville University’s bachelor of science in engineering program has been accredited by the Engineering Accreditation Commission of ABET, the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering, and engineering technology.

ABET accreditation assures that programs meet standards to produce graduates ready to enter critical technical fields that are leading the way in innovation and emerging technologies and anticipating the welfare and safety needs of the public.

“Receiving ABET accreditation is a major milestone for our engineering program,” says David Probst, GU professor and chair of the engineering and physics department. “It demonstrates the University’s commitment to academic quality and enables our graduates to pursue licensure as professional engineers.”

Sought worldwide, ABET’s voluntary peer-review process is highly respected because it adds critical value to academic programs in the technical disciplines, where quality, precision and safety are of the utmost importance.

Developed by technical professionals from ABET’s member societies, ABET criteria focus on what students experience and learn. ABET accreditation reviews look at program curricula, faculty, facilities, and institutional support. Reviews are conducted by teams of highly skilled professionals from industry, academia, and government, with expertise in the ABET disciplines.

ABET is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization with ISO 9001:2015 certification. It currently accredits 4,361 programs at 850 colleges and universities in 41 countries and areas.

More information about ABET, its member societies and the accreditation criteria used to evaluate programs can be found at www.abet.org.

For more information about Greenville University’s bachelor’s degree in engineering, visit https://www.greenville.edu/programs/engineering-major.