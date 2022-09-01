Hartley Retires After 29 Years At GU

Greenville University’s chief academic officer has retired.

Brian Hartley spent 29 years with the university after being a student here in the 1970s.

He filled many roles with the school including theology professor, chair of the Department of Philosophy and Religion, dean of the chapel, dean of arts and sciences, associate vice president for academic affairs, and chief academic officer.

Kaylee Staton, former executive assistant for academic affairs worked several years with Hartley. She said, “Brian Hartley is a man of integrity, grit and great character. Truly, there’s no one like Brian Hartley, and Greenville University was blessed beyond measure to have such a faithful man in leadership.”

As a GU student, Hartley majored in English, played the drums in several bands, and participated in student government, serving as student body president in 1977 and 1978. He was a student representative on the presidential search committee and introduced W. Richard Stephens to the Greenville community as president.