Holden Family Honored At Inaugural Open Event

The Inaugural Dave Holden Cross Country Open took place Tuesday afternoon at Greenville High School.

Before the running began, Holden’s family, his wife, Teresa, daughters Lindsey and Ashley, and son, David, were introduced.

Runners, friends and community members gathered for a special ceremony to honor Coach Holden, who founded the cross country program in 2007 and spent 15 years as Comets’ cross country coach. He passed away earlier this year.

Holden was also a track coach.

Lindsey holds three GHS track records and was an eight-time medalist in the IHSA state track meet, including two state championships her senior year.

Ashley has four GHS track records and was a six-time medalist at the state meet. She finished second and third in the long jump.

David was a star basketball player for the Comets and a track athlete.

Athletic Director Joe Alstat presented the family members some gifts, including a plaque to commemorate the GHS event being named the Dave Holden Open.

Ashley said the event was incredible and said she remembers her dad petitioning the school board to start the program, which initially was just her and her sister. Ashley said she’s glad to see the program continue following her dad’s passing. She also noted Dave was a football player and only learned about running because his daughters expressed an interest.

Click below to hear her comments:

Lindsey said her father’s devotion to the family makes this honor very special. She said he loved coaching and some of her best memories are of running with her dad and siblings around Greenville.

Click below to hear more:

Three of the family members came from California and one travelled from Arizona to attend Tuesday’s first Dave Holden Open.