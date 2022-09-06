Homestead Harvest Days This Weekend

The 34th Annual Homestead Harvest Days will be Friday-Sunday, September 9-11, at the Latzer Homestead on Old Trenton Road in Highland.

Hours Friday are 7:30 AM to 3 PM with $3 admission; Saturday and Sunday are 7:30 AM to 5 PM for $5.

The event is a celebration of history and recognition of the significance of the farming community to America’s growth and will feature gas engines, steam engines, threshing, stone crushing, a shingle mill, numerous displays, great food, vendors, and much more.

WGEL will broadcast live from Homestead Harvest Days Saturday from 10 AM to noon.

For information, visit HighlandILHistory.org or find Homestead Harvest Days on Facebook.