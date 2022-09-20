Indiana Woman Found Dead In Fayette County

In the early hours of Monday, September 19, an out of state resident was found deceased in a vehicle along Interstate 70 westbound at mile marker 67 in Fayette County.

Fayette County Coroner David Harris pronounced 19 year old Jayden E. Spencer, of Indianapolis, Indiana, deceased at 2:45 AM that morning. An autopsy will be performed in Champaign on Tuesday, September 20.

Other agencies assisting at the scene were Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and ISP Crime Scene Unit. The investigation is ongoing.