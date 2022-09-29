ISP Offers Rapid Deployment Training Statewide

To help prevent an active shooter situation or be able to save lives in the event one occurs, the Illinois State Police (ISP) is offering Rapid Deployment train-the-trainer courses to local law enforcement officers across Illinois. Rapid Deployment training is a set of tactics designed to maximize officer safety and provide officers with the skill sets needed to quickly handle active shooter situations. The training provided by ISP teaches future instructors how to set up exercises and scenario-based training and provides a framework for deployment so officers from many different agencies can more easily work together to accomplish resolution.

“Both state and local law enforcement officers are the first on scene in active shooter situations and need to be ready to take action, stop the killer, and save lives,” said ISP Director, Brendan F. Kelly. “Our goal is to share our expertise and provide the best training possible to law enforcement so officers across Illinois have the skills needed to quickly and safely resolve these situations.”

ISP instructors cover basic tactical team movements, room clearing, and firearms handling skills, as well as how to teach these skills to students’ peers. While ISP officers go through Rapid Deployment training annually, ISP began offering training to outside agencies for the first time earlier this year. ISP has already held five Rapid Deployment train-the-trainer courses in Aurora, Carlinville, Chatham, Glenview, and Highland, and will offer additional train-the-trainer courses in October in Aurora, Carlinville, and Du Quoin. To date, ISP has certified 118 local law enforcement officers as rapid deployment instructors who are now able to train officers in the own agencies. Law enforcement agencies can register for the training at https://forms.office.com/g/xzuwn0WB9i.

For B-roll video of the training, please contact ISP.PIO.Personnel@illinois.gov. There is no audio with the video as the information and commands taught in the training is confidential, as are many other portions of the training.