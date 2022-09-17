KC Announces Fall 2022 Fine & Performing Arts Events

Kaskaskia College Fine and Performing Arts are proud to announce its fall event schedule, featuring music concerts, art exhibitions, and brand-new theatre production.

KC’s Fine and Performing Arts are sponsored by the Kaskaskia College Friends of the Fine Arts (KCFFA) organization, which works to ensure that the arts play a vital role in the communities and campus life. Additionally, the KCFFA strives to increase community participation and broaden visual and performing arts opportunities.

To support and directly benefit fine arts students at Kaskaskia College through scholarships and other projects, we invite the public to become a member of the KCFFA. For more information, please visit http://www.kaskaskia.edu/kcffa.

September

Fall Choir Concert

Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 7:00 pm

Kaskaskia College Jane Knight Auditorium

This concert will feature the Concert Choir, KC Blues, Community Chorale, and Middle School Festival Choir.

October

Fall Instrumental Concert

Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 7:30 pm.

Kaskaskia College Jane Knight Auditorium

This concert will feature the KC Concert and Jazz Bands.

Regional Artist Exhibitions (Tentative)

Saturday, October 15, 2022

Dee and Sue Boswell Art Gallery

Kaskaskia College Theatre presents “The Enchanted Bookshop” by Todd Wallinger

Friday, October 21, 2022, at 7:00 pm.

Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 7:00 pm.

Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 2:00 pm.

Kaskaskia College Jane Knight Auditorium

November

Middle School Honor Band Concert

Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 6:30 pm.

Featuring the Middle School Honor Band

Kaskaskia College Jane Knight Auditorium

December

Holiday Choir Concert

Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 7:00 pm.

Kaskaskia College Jane Knight Auditorium

This concert will feature the KC Concert Choir, KC Blues, the Community Chorale, and the High School Honor Choir.

Regional Artist Exhibitions (Tentative)

Thursday, December 1, 2022

Dee and Sue Boswell Art Gallery

Holiday Instrumental Concert

Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 7:30 pm.

Kaskaskia College Jane Knight Auditorium

This concert will feature the KC Concert and Jazz Bands