KC Fine Arts Scholarships Awarded

Over 30 fine arts scholarships were awarded at the Kaskaskia College Friends of the Fine Arts (KCFFA) annual meeting. The college awarded 30 activity scholarships to KC art, music, and theater students, while KCFFA awarded five scholarships.

Institutional activity scholarships were awarded to the following students:

Vocal Music: (presented by Professor Lynda Marshall) (pictured above)

Chloe Beal (Salem)

Zeke Muhammad (Centralia)

Makayla Neville (Centralia)

Audrey Pugh (Centralia)

Amalie Schaefer (Carlyle)

Amanda Taylor (Centralia)

Emily Thomason (Greenville)

Instrumental Music: (presented by Professor Cliff Jourdan)

Jase Bingman (Breese)

Grace Boecklen (Addieville)

Mayson Brandt (Carlyle)

Afton Buchanan (Mt. Vernon)

Daniel Duncan (Breese)

Ethan Gambill (Nashville)

Sydney Hart (Hoffman)

Karley Heiple (Salem)

Montgomery Hubler (Albers)

Trevor Korte (New Baden)

Bennett Lammers (Breese)

Alayna Lepore (Breese)

Brandon Lovall (Vandalia)

Brock Myers (Mt. Vernon)

Lizzy Tappendorf (Altamont)

Sophia Warchol (Greenville)

Shane Wittenbrink (New Baden)

Theatre: (presented by Professor Kevin McCarty)

Hannah DeLao (Salem)

Maximus Dsouza (Hoffman)

Reagan Rickhoff (Albers)

Bronwyn Schulte (Salem)

Collin Daugherty (Bartleso)

Finn Mason (DuBois)

The Friends of the Fine Arts, in conjunction with local area Rotary clubs, takes pride in recognizing talented and gifted students of Kaskaskia College. In recognition of students demonstrating an abiding interest and proven talent in the area of fine and performing art, the KCFFA established an additional four scholarships, totaling $1,800 each, to be awarded to students in the following programs: instrumental music, vocal music, art and theater. This award is designed to provide supplemental funding to cover the cost of educational expenses such as tuition, fees, food from the KC cafeteria, books, general supplies, KC childcare expenses, and any other pre-approved program supplies, as approved by the program sponsor.

The five recipients of the KCFFA scholarships include:

Art (presented by Professor Tim Wight)

Josie Woodrome (Texico)

Madison Althoff (Addieville)

Vocal Music:

Chloe Beal (Salem)

Instrumental Music:

Mackenzie Duncan (Breese)

Theatre:

Wilson Welch (Okawville)

An enrichment grant was also given to each departmental area to use to attend events/concerts/performances off campus to enhance the student’s art experience. Previous outings with faculty and students include traveling to St. Louis, Chicago, and Memphis to attend plays, musicals, symphony performances, and art exhibits.

The mission of the Kaskaskia College Friends of the Fine Arts (KCFFA) is governed by the fundamental belief in the vital role that the Arts play in the lives of our residents and in our communities. The KCFFA works to ensure that the Arts play a vital role in the communities and in the campus life of KC students. Since 1993, the KCFFA has helped award over $100,000 in scholarships to fine arts KC students.

To support and directly benefit fine arts students at Kaskaskia College through scholarships and other projects, we invite the public to become a member of the KCFFA. For more information, please visit http://www.kaskaskia.edu/kcffa.

The Friends of the Fine Arts is a member organization of the Kaskaskia College Foundation, a non-profit, 501(c)(3) entity established exclusively for the advancement, assistance, and support of Kaskaskia College.