KC October 2022 Community Education Classes

Kaskaskia College’s Department of Workforce Development and Community Education are offering 17 courses during October at the district’s education centers.

Courses feature a wide range of topics for students all of ages, including Understanding Social Security, painting, computer basics, herb gardening, and more! All students must pre-register for classes.

October Classes:

10/3 – Medicare Simplified -Trenton Center, 5:00-8:00 p.m.

10/3, 10/17, and 10/24 – Computer Basics – Salem Center, 4:00-6:00 p.m.

10/4 – Genealogy – Salem Center, 4:00-6:00 p.m.

10/4, 10/11, and 10/18 – Chair Yoga – Trenton Center, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

10/4 and 10/6 – Apple iPad Basics – Salem Center, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

10/4 – Medicare Simplified – Nashville Center, 5:00-8:00 p.m.

10/5 – Fresh Flower Arranging – Salem Center, 5:00-7:00 p.m.

10/6 – Preparing Your Home for Sale – Greenville Center, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

10/6, 10/13, 10/20, and 10/27 – Basic Drawing – Vandalia Campus, 5:00-6:00 p.m.

10/8 – Damascus Steel Forging – Crisp Technology Center (Centralia), 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

10/10 – Understanding Social Security – Trenton Center, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

10/11, 10/18, 10/25, and 11/1 – Basic Sign Language – Vandalia Center, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

10/11 – Understanding Social Security – Nashville Center, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

10/17, 10/24, and 10/31 – Writing Your Life Story – Greenville Center, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

10/25 and 10/27 – Apple iPhone Basics – Crisp Technology Center (Centralia), 6:00-8:00 p.m.

10/26 – Haunted History of Southern Illinois – Salem Center, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

10/31 – Halloween Cupcake Decorating – Salem Center, 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Please visit https://www.kaskaskia.edu/academics/continuing-and-community-education/ to learn more about class locations, times, and costs.

Questions? Want to register for a class? Contact the Kaskaskia College Department of Workforce Development and Community Education at 618-545-3255 or ce@kaskaskia.edu. To learn more about upcoming and newly added classes, join KC’s Community Education email list by contacting ce@kaskaskia.edu.