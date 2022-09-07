KC September 2022 Community Education Classes

Kaskaskia College’s Department of Workforce Development and Community Education are offering nine courses during September at the district’s education centers.

Courses feature a wide range of topics for students all of ages, including Understanding Social Security, painting, computer basics, herb gardening, and more! All students must pre-register for classes.

September Classes:

9/12 and 9/14 – Barn Quilts – Greenville Center, 5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

9/13 – Medicare Simplified – Vandalia Campus, 5:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m.

9/16 – Basic Life Support – KC Main Campus, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

9/17 – Beginning Metal Forging – Crisp Technology Center (Centralia), 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

9/20 – Understanding Social Security – Vandalia Campus, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

9/21 – Herb Gardening – Salem Center, 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m.

9/22 – Creative Magnetic Boards and Cards – Greenville Center, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

9/22 – Understanding Social Security – Salem Center, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

9/29 – Medicare Simplified – Salem Center, 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Please visit https://www.kaskaskia.edu/academics/continuing-and-community-education/ to learn more about class locations, times, and costs.

Questions? Want to register for a class? Contact the Kaskaskia College Department of Workforce Development and Community Education at 618-545-3255 or ce@kaskaskia.edu. To learn more about upcoming and newly added classes, join KC’s Community Education email list by contacting ce@kaskaskia.edu.