KC Student & Alumna Participate In Governor’s Forum

Students who participated in the student discussion with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. Pictured far right are KC alumna Jody Roper and KC student Endia Fletcher.

Kaskaskia College student Endia Fletcher of Greenville, and alumna Jody Roper of Centralia, participated in last week’s student roundtable with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Julia Stratton at John A. Logan College.

Students from John A. College, Shawnee College, Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and Kaskaskia College were invited to participate in an open discussion regarding the barriers students face in completing their education.

Participating students discussed how receiving Illinois MAP grant funding allowed some flexibility to students’ expenses, focusing on the expenses on the childcare and transportation. The issues of higher education affordability, housing, and internet access were also discussed. Lt. Gov. Stratton explained that education affordability is more than just paying for college tuition these days, but centers around issues with keeping up with housing, food, and gas costs just to survive.

Fletcher contributed to the conversation with her personal story of how difficult it was to get access to local daycare for her daughter with only one daycare in Greenville approved by the state. Fletcher, who participates in the college’s Workforce Equity Initiative (WEI) Program, says that her ability to travel for classes would have been completely hindered without assistance from the WEI grant to help her get her car fixed.

Gov. Pritzker appreciated the candid feedback from the students, stating that the work Illinois has done for expanding MAP grants for students makes it eligible for everyone to receive funding.

