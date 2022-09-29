KC To Host Damascus Steel Forging Class

Kaskaskia College is proud to host “Forged in Fire” and “Master of Arms” blacksmith Dustin Rhodes of Dustin Rhodes Forge Works for a Damascus Steel Forging class on Saturday, October 8th, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The course is being held at the Kaskaskia College Harry L. Crisp Technology Center in Centralia, Illinois.

Rhodes was featured in season 4, episode 2 of History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” competition, season 1, episode 1 of Discovery Channel’s “Master of Arms,” and several local television programs. His work can be found in collections across the country, and his semi-production work can be found in several retail stores. His business, Dustin Rhodes Forge Works, is located in central Illinois and specializes in early American and frontier-style pieces.

This course is designed to give participants an introductory overview of steel Damascus forging, learn how to work safely and use proper forging tools and techniques, and make a Damascus billet to take home. The course cost is $319.00 per person, and all participants should bring safety glasses and leather gloves while also wearing closed-toe shoes, a long sleeve shirt, and long pants.

Space is limited. All course participants must register in advance to Cydney Richardson by emailing ce@kaskaskia.edu or calling 618-545-3255.