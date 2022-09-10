KC To Host Fall Choir Concert With Middle School Honor Choir

The Kaskaskia College Choral Program is proud to announce its Fall Choir Concert in conjunction with the 2022 Middle School Honor Choir on Thursday, September 22, at 7:00 p.m. in the Kaskaskia College Jane Knight Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public.

Featured ensembles will be the Middle School Honor Choir under the direction of Professor Lynda Marshall and guest conductor Mr. Tim Havis. The concert also features the Kaskaskia College Concert Choir, KC Blues, and the KC Community Chorale, all under the direction of Professor Lynda Marshall.

For the first time, Kaskaskia College is hosting a Middle School Honor Choir Festival, with nine participating middle and junior high schools and over 100 singers selected for the choir. The middle school students will be rehearsing with Professor Marshall and Tim Havis during the day and joining the college choirs to present the Fall Concert in the evening. Area participating schools include Breese Elementary School, Carlyle Junior High, Franklin Park Middle School, Nashville Middle School, Okawville Junior High, Saint Rose Elementary, South Central Middle School, Vandalia Junior High, and Wesclin Middle School.

“I have wanted to host a Middle School Honor Chorus for many years,” said KC Professor Lynda Marshall. “Now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted, I am thrilled to work with young singers and bring them to our campus to perform in the Jane Knight Auditorium. It is a wonderful opportunity for students from smaller music programs to come together and perform with a large choral ensemble. What a great way to begin the school year!”

The concert will feature traditional and contemporary choral music. KC Community Chorale will perform Moses Hogan’s “Music Down in My Soul,” Elaine Hagenberg’s “There Was a Time,” and a contemporary arrangement of “Poor Wayfaring Stranger” by Jonathan Rodgers. The Concert Choir will perform the traditional “How can I keep from singing,” arranged by Sarah Quartel, and “Kidsong” by Stephen Caldwell.

KC Blues will be performing contemporary songs, including “It’s All Right,” inspired by the movie Soul, “Sing Together,” as recorded by Train and arranged by Jacob Narverud, and “Rainbow,” as recorded by Kasey Musgraves.

The concert will conclude with the Middle School Honor Choir presenting a variety of classic and multicultural selections, including “Tongo,” a Polynesian Folk Song, “Eneza Upendo (Spread Love),” and Victor C. Johnson’s “A Jubilant Song.” All choirs will join for the finale featuring Rosephanye Powell’s “I Will Sing.