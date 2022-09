Monday, September 26, is Johnny Appleseed Day. Johnny Appleseed was born John Chapman in Massachusetts on September 26, 1774.

Greenville Public Library Director Jo Keillor said the library will celebrate the occasion on Monday and you’re invited. She said everyone who checks out materials Monday will receive a free apple, courtesy of Doll’s Orchard.

For more information, call the library at 664-3115.