If you have a little one who enjoys arts and crafts Friday would be a good day to visit the Greenville Public Library.

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL Friday is National Play-Doh Day and International Play-Doh Day and they’re celebrating by giving a small can of Play-Doh to anyone who checks out materials that day.

The library is open Friday from 10 to 11:50 AM and again from 1 to 4:30 PM. For more, call 664-3115.