LRCF Announces Luminary Event Details

The Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation of Bond County will host a luminary ceremony Saturday, September 24 on the Bond County Courthouse lawn.

“A Night To Honor and Remember” will begin at 5 p.m. Luminaries, honoring and remembering those who have battled cancer, may be purchased for $5 each from 5 to 7:30 p.m. They are also available in advance by sending a check or money order to the LRCF, in care of Jane Wilhite at 406 West Spring Street in Greenville.

The ceremony will start at 7:30 with guest speaker Waleska “Ski” Lirios. Special music will be performed by Warren Evans.

Those attending are encouraged to visit local restaurants prior to the program, and bring lawn chairs for the ceremony.

The foundation provides financial assistance to Bond County cancer patients through a confidential application process. For more information visit the website at LemuelRhodes.org.