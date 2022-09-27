LRCF Holds Luminary Ceremony

The luminary program, “A Night To Honor and Remember,” was held Saturday evening on the Bond County Courthouse lawn by the Bond County Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation.

Community members gathered to remember those who lost their battle to cancer and recognize area residents currently facing the disease.

Two-hundred and fifty three lighted luminaries were place around the courthouse.

Warren Evans performed three songs, then Luminary Chair Jane Wilhite gave thank-yous.

She recognized the generous people of Bond County, WGEL for publicity and the pie auction, the Bond County Fair royalty who participated, the LRCF Fundraising Committee, all LRCF volunteers, and her husband.

Guest speaker Ski Lirios, told the story about the cancer battle her husband, Jose, has gone through.

She expressed her appreciation to the cancer foundation. She thanked God for his reminders that He is with us as we overcome obstacles; her friends, family, church, and community for their support and prayers; Karen Kessinger, with the LRCF, for helping Ski and Jose know what resources were available to them. She said the foundation was quick to respond and help when they reached out to them. She said the foundation’s care, concern, and willingness to help was greatly appreciated.

Information about the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation can be found on its website at LemuelRhodes.org or on its Facebook page.