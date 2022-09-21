Montgomery County Murder For Hire Indictment

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department advises Robert Tarr, age 49 of Collinsville, has been indicted by a grand jury convened by State’s Attorney Andrew Affrunti.

On September 16 the grand jury indicted Tarr on two counts of solicitation of murder for hire.

Tarr is incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail on charges of alleged first degree murder and attempted murder, stemming from a shooting incident that occurred November 24, 2021 at a residence in Farmersville.

The solicitation of murder for hire indictment stems from an investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, underway since Tarr has been in jail. According to the sheriff’s office, information obtained indicated the defendant allegedly hired a person to kill a surviving victim from the incident along with a Montgomery County deputy who is investigating the case.

The murder victim was Leslie Reeves, age 45 of Troy, reported to be Tarr’s ex-girlfriend. The other person shot, a male from Farmersville, was Reeves’ date that night, and has survived.

Tarr is being held on $2 million bond.