Nick Lampen Joins Bradford National Bank

Bradford National Bank announces Nick Lampen has joined the bank as a lending officer.

He will serve both as a consumer and commercial lending officer, and work primarily out of the Highland office.

Lampen is currently a resident of Breese.

He graduated from Highland High School in 2011 and is a 2016 graduate of Maryville University with a Bachelor of Science degree in financial services.

Bank President and CEO Michael Ennen said Lampen is very active in his hometown and fits in perfectly with Bradford National Bank’s brand of community banking.

Founded in 1867, Bradford National Bank is the 10th oldest bank in Illinois. It has locations in Greenville, Highland and Marine.