Numerous Drug & Other Charges In Montgomery County

During the early morning hours of September 1st Montgomery County Deputies responded to the Raymond area to investigate a traffic violation complaint. During the course of the investigation, deputies located the suspect vehicle in the Village of Raymond and made contact with the suspected driver, identified as 40 year old Daniel J. Vickery, of Raymond.

Deputies were familiar with Vickery and aware that he had a suspended driver’s license and outstanding warrants for his arrest. Deputies took Vickery into custody on an outstanding Montgomery County warrant, which had been issued for alleged Failure to Appear: Possession of Methamphetamine – less than 5 grams and on an outstanding Sangamon County warrant, which had been issued for alleged Failure to Appear: Driving with a Suspended Driver’s License.

With the assistance of Montgomery County Deputy K-9 Flex, deputies located and seized approximately 117 grams of suspected methamphetamine and approximately 12 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl.

Vickery was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of alleged Methamphetamine Trafficking, Controlled Substance Trafficking, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance, and the two outstanding warrants. Vickery was additionally charged with allegedly Driving with a Suspended License.