Panama Residence Searched, Two Arrested

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department reports that last Saturday afternoon, two persons were arrested in Hillsboro.

Deputies conducted a narcotics investigation, utilizing their K9 unit, and that led to Brittany Kampmann, age 32 of Panama, and Michael Summers, age 33 of Irving, being taken into custody.

The sheriff’s department released information that Kampmann was being charged with alleged delivery of methamphetamine, while Summers faces a charge of alleged possession of methamphetamine.

A further investigation into the incident led deputies to obtaining a search warrant for Kampmann’s residence in Panama. A search of the residence led deputies to allegedly locating additional methamphetamine, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.