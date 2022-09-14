Park District Applying For Grant

The Kingsbury Park District plans to apply for a state Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant to make additions and improvements at William S. Wait Park.

The park district board has approved an OSLAD grant resolution authorizing the Wait Park improvements.

Plans are to install four pickleball courts, a dog park, soccer and flag football fields, an all-weather bathroom and a fitness course.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein told the board Monday night that 13 citizens attended a recent four-hour come-and-go event at the KPD office. They were invited to make comments about the Wait Park plans, and ask questions.

The deadline to submit the OSLAD grant application is September 30.

Sauerwein told board members he should have most of it completed by their committee meeting this Monday.