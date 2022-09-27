Personnel Action From Unit One Board Meeting

At its recent meeting, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education took action on personnel items.

Vacancies in high school boys’ basketball and cheerleading positions were filled.

The board hired Brian Cook as the high school boys’ basketball head coach, and Kevin Hartmann and Keith Scoggins as basketball coaching assistants.

In cheerleading, Shawna Henrichsmeyer was approved at the high school and Mandy White at the junior high.

The board also approved early graduation for three senior students.