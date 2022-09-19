Pie Auction, Day One Total: $6,535+

We had a lot of fun Monday morning on WGEL in the name of a great cause – two great causes, in fact!

Our Great Celebrity Pie Auction kicked off with special guests Bond County Clerk Meg Sybert; State’s Attorney Dora Man; Coroner Tony Brooks; Mulberry Grove Elementary Principal Chad Nelson; Unit 1 Superintendent Casie Bowman; Greenville Tourism Director Jes Adam; Economic Development Director Bill Walker; First Christian Church Pastor Tyson Graber; WGEL Farm Reporter Joe Doll; Health Dept. Administrator Sean Eifert; and Patti Brooks & Gina Goldsmith from the Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation.

That group, the LRCF, is the recipients of the funds raised, which totaled $6,535 after just one day! That number includes all winning bids and over $600 in additional donations on top of the bids. In addition, $1,100 came in which will be given directly to Brody Haston and his family as he receives treatment for liver cancer.

Our schedule of pie bakers for Tuesday, September 20, follows:

7:00 a.m. GES Principal Eric Swingler & GHS Principal Kara Harris

7:30 a.m. Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson; Pocahontas Principal Jason Rakers

8:00 a.m. Meagan Eyman and Lauren Robison from the FNB Community Bank

8:30 a.m. Tim Watson from Hecht Chevrolet Vandalia

9:00 a.m. Elaine McNamara, Chamber Executive Director & Director of Greenville SMART & Greenville Chamber President Curt Thacker

And on Wednesday, we’ll welcome:

7:00 a.m. Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp & County Board Member Wes Pourchot

7:30 a.m. Comets Basketball Coach Todd Cantrill and Lady Comets Basketball Coach Quinton Hammann

8:00 a.m. Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh (or Chief Deputy Josh Hill) & Greenville Police Chief Stefan Neece

8:30 a.m. Brady Huber and Randy Alderman from Bradford National Bank