Power Supply, Demand Addressed At SWEC Meeting

Power supply and demand were topics addressed at the annual meeting of Southwestern Electric Cooperative.

Southwestern CEO Bobby Williams addressed the possibility of preventative or prescribed power outages in the Midwest.

He noted that historically, coal provided Illinois with base load or “always-on” energy, but the availability of “always-on” energy is diminishing.

He said green energy is growing in the Midwest, but it takes a lot of wind and solar to bridge the gap left by base load energy losses.

The Southwestern Electric CEO reported it is possible the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, which manages power supply and demand across this region, may require utilities, Southwestern included, to interrupt service for a defined period in specific areas, if, on a particularly hot afternoon or bitterly cold day, the demand for power promises to surpass supply.

Williams said by instructing utilities to interrupt power in defined areas for short periods, MISO can reduce demand on the grid and prevent larger outages. He indicated the prescribed outage would likely be brief, maybe a few hours, but it would occur when the demand for energy is the greatest, in the late afternoon or early evening.

Williams recommends members treat this like they would any other outage, make plans to stay with a friend or family member or consider obtaining a backup generator.

He admitted distribution co-ops are often given little or no advance notice of these interruptions, which makes it difficult to notify customers.

Williams told those at the annual meeting that if MISO announces a prescribed outage, the cooperative would notify members through its social media channels and automated calls.