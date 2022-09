Bond County Project Patenting is offering a parent workshop next week, titled “One Smart Baby,” on Google Meet.

The session will be 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, September 26.

Neurolly Developmental Movement Specialist Jocelyn Williams will present information on how to boost an infant’s brain power to help prepare them for life.

Those interested can RSVP at 664-5009, extension 2.