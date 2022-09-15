R.P. Lumber To Acquire Southwest Builder Supply In Iowa

R.P. Lumber Co., Inc. continues to grow its presence in Iowa with the acquisition of Southwest Builder Supply in Mount Ayr. This is the family-owned hardware and building materials retailer’s 84th location and its 5th in Iowa.

“Joe and Debbie Murphy and their team at Southwest Builder Supply have been serving Southwest and Central Iowa for decades. It is our privilege to honor that legacy by seamlessly continuing to serve the region and earn the respect of our customers for many years to come,” said Robert Plummer, President & CEO of R.P. Lumber opened its first location in Staunton, IL in 1977, and now – based in Edwardsville, IL – the company has continued to grow throughout the states of Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

“While certainly unique in its own right, Mount Ayr shares many similarities to the communities we currently serve,” continued Plummer. “We have a 45-year history of delivering our “Best Service. Best Value.” promise to both homeowners and pro contractors in dozens of similar Midwestern communities, and we look forward to doing the same in Ringgold County.”

The owners of Southwest Builder Supply have operated Southwest Builder Supply and other local businesses for decades. “In searching for the right partner to take over our operation, we knew we wanted a well-established family-owned business that would continue to value and maintain the relationships we’ve built over the years,” said Joe Murphy. “When R.P. Lumber joined the conversation, we felt an immediate kinship and reassuring sense of trust,” added Debbie Murphy.

In addition to offering high-quality lumber, shingles, siding, drywall and other building materials at competitive prices, R.P. Lumber will also feature a robust selection of hardware merchandise ranging from power tools and paint to plumbing and electrical supplies. Their experienced design team will specialize in designing everything from decks and patios to cabinets and countertops for kitchens and bathrooms. And from measurement to installation, they can even help with doors and windows of every type. DIY homeowners will appreciate the expert advice and friendly service, and professional contractors – large and small – can rely on a full-service experience including online ordering and job site delivery.

The transaction will close on Friday, September 16th, 2022 and the store will begin operating as R.P. Lumber on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. The Southwest Builder Supply team will continue on with R.P. Lumber and the company will look to recruit additional staff and expand its service offerings in the community.