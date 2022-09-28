Retirees May Need To Take Action Required To Claim Property Tax Rebate

The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue.

“Many Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax credit will automatically receive a property tax rebate under Governor Pritzker’s Illinois Family Relief Plan,” said Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) Director Paula Basta. “Older adults and retirees may not realize they can get the rebate as well, but only if they submit the right paperwork to the State of Illinois.”

Under the Illinois Family Relief Plan passed by the Illinois House and Senate, one-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet certain income requirements. Homeowners who paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on their primary residence in 2020 are eligible for the property tax rebate, though they will need to take action in order to claim it if they were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021. Taxpayers who claimed a property tax credit on their Illinois income tax return for 2021 (IL-1040) using Schedule ICR do not need to take any additional action to receive their property tax rebate.

To claim only the property tax rebate, older adults must complete and submit Form IL-1040-PTR, either by mail or electronically through MyTax Illinois, on or before Oct. 17, 2022. Step-by-step instructions are available here.

Additional assistance is available by calling the Illinois Department of Revenue at 1-800-732‐8866 or 217-782‐3336.

“For older adults on a fixed income, every dollar counts, especially with high inflation,” said Basta. “Not claiming this rebate would be leaving money on the table, and we want to make sure older adults are aware of the steps they need to take to receive it.”

IDoA serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their caregivers by administering quality and culturally appropriate programs that promote partnerships and encourage independence, dignity, and quality of life. For information about the Department’s programs and services for older adults and persons with disabilities, visit https://www2.illinois.gov/aging/programs or contact the Senior HelpLine toll-free at 1-800-252-8966, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.