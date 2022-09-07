Second Chamber Speakers Program Sept. 13

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce is hosting the second event in its educational speaker series.

The “Build Your Brand” program is Tuesday, September 13 at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of the SMART Center.

Speakers will include Jes Adam, Greenville tourism director and founder of Jes Adam Marketing; Randy Alderman, vice president of marketing for Bradford National Bank; Kelly Barbeau, HSHS Illinois Division director of marketing and communications; John Goldsmith, marketing coordinator for Korte & Luitjohan Contractors of Highland; and Terri Sunderland, chief marketing and communications officer for Greenville University.

The event is free to chamber members and non-members, however RSVPs are appreciated as space is limited.

To RSVP, send an email to GreenvilleILChamber@gmail.com or call/text 618-664-9272.