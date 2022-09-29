Several GU Alums, Athletes To Be Honored At Homecoming Banquet

This year’s Greenville University Homecoming Honors Banquet will recognize seven alumni and two teams for their accomplishments, either in their post-college careers or on the athletic field during their college days.

The new format combines the best elements of the annual Alumni Awards Banquet and the athletic Hall of Fame Banquet into a single event. Scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the Crum Recreational Center, it concludes the Homecoming weekend activities.

Those being honored by the GU Alumni Association include:

Distinguished Alumnus Greg Groves ’80 is a longtime youth pastor, church leader, and mentor to many in the Greenville area. Since graduating from Greenville University 40 years ago with degrees in education and mathematics, he has been on the staff of the Greenville Free Methodist Church and has served his alma mater as an adjunct professor. He continues to organize and lead bicycle, canoe, and mission trips for area teens. Greg also has served for many years on the Durley Camp Board and the Bond County Ministerial Alliance.

Outstanding Young Alumna Katie (Rathgeb ’05) Myette is the founder and executive director of The Restore Network, an organization working to change the culture of foster care in a six-county area in southern Illinois. She and her husband, Ben ’05, launched the network in 2009 to encourage families to serve as adoptive or foster families for vulnerable children. They also have worked with several area churches to provide support to those foster families. Katie says her burden for helping children in need goes back to her student teaching assignments as an elementary education major at GU.

Gene A. Kamp Loyalty Awardees Jack ’69 and Susan (Bourne ’68) Chism of Greenville have a long history of service to the community as well as the University. Both have been members of the GU faculty—Jack in the Briner School of Business and Susan as an English instructor—but they also have used their gifts and talents to serve the Greenville community. Jack has volunteered as a scorekeeper at sporting events, served on the Greenville Planning Commission, and assisted with the local chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Susan has volunteered at her church and has served as a proofreader for GU’s alumni magazine, The RECORD.

Those being admitted to the GU Athletic Hall of Fame include:

Jeff Boele ’00, a standout cross country and track athlete who was an NCAA Division III national qualifier in both sports. In cross country, he placed 52nd in the 1999 NCAA Division III national meet and was named 1999 SLIAC runner of the year. In track, he was an NCAA Division III national qualifier in the 5000-meter run and national champion in the NCCAA indoor 5000-meter run.

Rodney Malone ’01, who established program records in several assist categories as a member of the GU soccer team. He was a four-time SLIAC first team all-conference selection and held GU records in career assists (44), single season assists (15), and single match assists (four).

Stefan Neece ’10, a record-setting first baseman on the Panther baseball team who slugged his way to a .402 career batting average, with 51 home runs and 212 RBI. He was a four-time SLIAC first team selection and was named an NCAA Division III first team All-American after his senior season.

And the 1995 and 1996 softball teams, both of which won more than 20 games and made appearances in the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association championships.

Tickets to the upcoming Homecoming Honors Banquet are $50. They can be purchased online at www.greenville.edu/homecoming or by calling the alumni office at 618-664-7119.

Sponsorship opportunities for tables and ticket packages for the banquet also are available.