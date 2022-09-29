Six Tips During Healthy Aging Month

September is Healthy Aging Month and HSHS Holy Family Hospital and HSHS Medical Group are recommending ways that you and your loved ones can age healthfully.

The way our bodies and minds age are not always out of our hands. While we may not be able to completely control the physical environments that we live and work in, such as home, office, school, or the grocery store, we can still choose to engage in regular physical activity, healthy eating and forming strong social connections, all of which can help us to age healthily.

“As you age, it is important to be consistent with your checkups so you don’t experience hospital stays that could have been avoided with preventive care,” said HSHS Medical Group Family Nurse Practitioner Cynthia Gray, APRN, FNP-C. “In addition to detecting acute illnesses, regular checkups can also help identify chronic conditions that may require lifestyle modification, such as diabetes and heart disease.”

Healthy aging is also about maintaining a healthy brain. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), several studies indicate that maintaining strong social connections and staying mentally active as we age may lower the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. This could be due to the strengthening of connections between nerve cells in the brain.

Here are six tips from the CDC to healthy aging:

Eat and drink healthy. Make healthy food choices – like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, low-fat dairy products and water.

Move more, sit less throughout the day. Aim for moderate physical activity, like walking, at least 150 minutes a week (22-30 minutes a day) and muscle-strengthening activity, like carrying groceries, at least two days a week. Being active, even moderately, can help prevent, delay and manage chronic diseases; improve balance and stamina; reduce risk of falls; and improve brain health.

Don’t use tobacco. According to the National Institute on Aging, smoking tobacco can increase your risk of cancer, eye diseases, respiratory problems and other illnesses that can shorten your life. If you use tobacco, take the first step towards quitting by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW for free help.

Get regular checkups. Visit your doctor for preventive services, not just when you are sick. This can prevent disease or find it early when treatment is more effective.

Know your family history. Share your family health history with your doctor, who can help you take steps to prevent chronic diseases or catch them early.

Be aware of changes in brain health. Everyone’s brain changes as they age, but dementia is not a normal part of aging. See your doctor if you have questions about your memory or brain health.

Wellness Wednesdays

As a reminder, HSHS Holy Family Hospital offers Wellness Wednesdays for those wanting to monitor their health. Every Wednesday between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., community members can receive lab screening tests at a reduced cost.

The following lab tests will be available every Wednesday at HSHS Holy Family Hospital:

PSA (men only): Prostate specific antigen measures a specific protein produced by the male prostate and is used to help detect prostate abnormalities or prostate cancer. ($15)

Vitamin D: Measures the Vitamin D in the blood and possible deficiencies, which can determine bone abnormalities. ($15)

TSH: The thyroid-stimulating hormone evaluates thyroid function and/or symptoms of a thyroid disorder, including hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism. ($15)

Hemoglobin A1C: Provides a record of the average blood glucose levels over the past three months. ($10)

Lipid Panel: Helps determine an individual’s risk of heart disease, ensuring proper diagnosis and treatment for borderline or high-risk issues. Prior to the test, fasting is required. ($15)

No appointments are necessary, and walk-ins are welcome. When arriving at the hospital for a lab wellness screening, check in with the front desk representative. Cash payment (cash, credit card, debit card or HSA card) for tests is required at the time of the screening. Insurance plans or medical cards will not be billed.

Screening participants will be able to view their results in MyHSHS. The participant is responsible for follow-up with their physician to review the screening results and obtain medical advice and treatment.

For more information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital’s Wellness Wednesdays, please call 618-664-1230. For more about how to prevent chronic disease and maintain a healthy lifestyle, visit cdc.gov/chronicdisease.

If you’d like to schedule an appointment with an HSHS Medical Group primary care physician or provider, call Patient Advocate Kim Schneider at 844-520-8897. To learn more about HSHS Medical Group, visit hshsmedicalgroup.org.