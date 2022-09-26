Sr. Center Helping With Medicare Enrollment

The Bond County Senior Center in Greenville is now scheduling appointments for open enrollment in the Medicare Part D Prescription Drug program.

Melissa Marti, executive director of the senior center, reported extra help will be provided for seniors to compare the 2023 Medicare plans.

Appointments will be conducted in person and by phone. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the senior center.

After hour appointments are available, upon request.

Open enrollment is from October 15 to December 7.

Call 664-1465 for an appointment.