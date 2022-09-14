SWEC Board Election Results

Three members of Southwestern Electric Cooperative were elected to the co-op’s board of directors during Southwestern Electric’s 84th Annual Meeting of Members, held Saturday, Sept. 10, at Highland Middle School in Highland, Ill. Pictured are (l-r) Southwestern CEO Bobby Williams and directors Sandy Grapperhaus of Collinsville, Ted Willman of Greenville and Ann Schwarm of Loogootee. Each director will serve a three-year term on the board.

The 84th Southwestern Electric Cooperative annual meeting was held Saturday at Highland Middle School.

It was announced 2,087 Southwestern Electric members voted in the board election.

One member was elected in each of the three districts.

In District 2, incumbent Ted Willman of Greenville, defeated two challengers. Willman totaled 918 votes, Bruce Unterbrink of Greenville 604 and Stacy Sidwell from Sorento 456.

Sandy Grapperhaus of Collinsville ran unopposed in District 1, and was re-elected by acclamation.

In District 3, incumbent Ann Schwarm of Loogootee defeated Stacy Alwardt of Edgewood, 1,363 votes to 586 votes.

Each director will serve new three-year terms on the board.

