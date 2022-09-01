Tate Pleads Not Guilty To 30 Charges In Clinton County

A Kentucky man, serving a life sentence for killing a Wayne County sheriff’s deputy, took action in Clinton County Circuit Court recently regarding criminal charges against him.

Ray E. Tate, 41, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to 30 criminal counts.

Tate is incarcerated at Menard Correctional Center in Chester for the murder.

During the defendant’s crime spree on December 29 of 2021, he killed the deputy, travelled to the St. Louis area, where he allegedly took a hostage, then returned to Illinois, allegedly committing crimes in Clinton County before he was taken into custody at a home.

It is alleged Tate secretly confined two persons at a residence in rural Carlyle, while having firearms, and discharged one of them.

The 30 Clinton County criminal counts include nine for aggravated kidnapping, six for aggravated unlawful restraint, four for home invasion, three for residential burglary, three for reckless discharge of a firearm, three for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and one count of aggravated possession of stolen firearms and aggravated battery.

Tate also faces criminal charges in Missouri.

The defendant has filed a motion in Wayne County Court to withdraw his guilty plea on the murder charge and have a jury trial.