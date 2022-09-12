This Is Homecoming Week At GHS

This week is homecoming week at Greenville High School.

Many activities are planned for the students throughout the week.

The theme is “Music, Comets Sing of Victory.”

Each day is a special one this week. Monday was Great Artists Day, Tuesday is Tacky Tourist Day, Wednesday, Country vs. Country Club Day; Thursday, Decades Day; and Friday, Class Colors Day.

Friday is also the Comets Day of Fun. No classes will be held at GHS that day. Students will participate in different activities throughout the day, such as a kickball tournament, sidewalk chalk decorating and other games.

A pep rally will take place Friday afternoon and the students will compete in class games.

The homecoming parade is at 3:15 p.m. Friday, beginning near the intersection of South Second and Summer streets. It will go through downtown Greenville, east on College Avenue, then north on Hena Street to the high school property.

The homecoming football game is at 7 p.m. Friday as the Comets host Southwestern.

The homecoming court will be introduced at halftime.

The queen and king coronation will occur Saturday about 8:30 p.m. in the gymnasium. The crowning of the homecoming royalty is open to the public.

The homecoming dance is Saturday from 7 to 11:30 p.m.