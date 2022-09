A train derailment occurred this (Monday morning) between Albers and New Baden in Clinton County.

According to Sergeant Kyle Markus at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, the derailment, which was reported at 11:22 a.m, involved 10 to 40 cars. St. Clair County special services hazmat personnel was sent to the scene to check the cars.

It is a Norfolk and Southern freight train.

Sgt. Markus said no major roads are blocked by the derailment and there were no injuries.