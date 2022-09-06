Unit Two Board Acts On Personnel, Contracts, Pay & More

At its recent special meeting, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on several items.

The contact with the Greenville Educational Support Personnel Association was ratified. It is for the 2022-23 year.

Employees received a six percent salary increase. The group includes bus drivers, food service personnel, secretaries and paraprofessionals.

Six non-union, non-certified employees were granted six percent increases plus $1 per hour for longevity.

The salary for Superintendent Wes Olson was approved. The base pay is $144,720, a four percent increase, and the amount including benefits and retirement is $183,122.

The board approved a contract for Gary Brauns as principal at Greenville Junior High School, through June 30, 2026, which will be his retirement date.

The salaries for administrators were approved for the current school year.

A motion was passed to approve the unpaid hours for Scott Pasley as a substitute bus driver, retroactive to January 1, at the substitute bus driver rate. The board also hired Pasley as a school bus driver beginning January 1, 2023.

The resignation of Sean Courty as high school scholastic bowl coach was accepted and the board hired Ryan D’Arcy as the scholar bowl coach.

Miranda Smith was approved as the high school fall play director, Tim Kelley was hired as a reading aide at Greenville Elementary School, and the board transferred Allison Young from being in KRP food service to being a KRP paraprofessional.

Board members approved tuition reimbursement to Stephen Zimmerman for classes taken to become a certified cooperative education teacher.

All motions were unanimously approved by board members in attendance, with Stephanie Gerl and Aimee Frey absent.