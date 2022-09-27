Unit Two Board Acts On Personnel Matters

By
WGEL
-

At its regular September meeting last week, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on personnel items.

The board accepted resignations from Deena Love as a junior high paraprofessional, Jolene Notter as a food service employee at Greenville Elementary School, Harold File as assistant boys’ basketball coach at Pocahontas School, and Courtney Abbott as a special education paraprofessional at Pocahontas School.

Hired by the district were Teresa Heckman as a Kindergarten Readiness Program food service employee, Jerad McPeek as Pocahontas boys head basketball coach, and Konnie Durbin as a KRP paraprofessional.

The retirement of Sarah Elliott, as a parent educator with Project Parenting, was approved, effective August 31, 2023.

Leaves of absence were approved for employees Toni Wylde, Jon Thacker and Tomi Traub.

