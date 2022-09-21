Unit Two Board Meeting Wednesday

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will conduct its September meeting Wednesday in the Greenville Elementary School cafeteria.

A public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget will begin at 6:45 p.m., and the regular meeting starts at 7.

The board is expected to approve the new budget during the meeting. Other items on the agenda include change orders for the auxiliary gym project, payment of school bus equipment, and a new copier lease.

The board will enter into a closed session near the end of the meeting, then action is expected on personnel items.